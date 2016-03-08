AC Milan could terminate Biglia's contract

04 September at 20:15
According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, Lucas Biglia could re-consider his future with AC Milan as Giampaolo holds Ismael Bennacer in higher regard for the deep-lying midfield role.
 
The Argentine is expected to be the alternative to the Algerian, who joined from Empoli this summer. Therefore, Biglia could decide to leave the club in January, and the Rossoneri would be willing to terminate his contract (which expires next year) to get him off the wage bill.
 

