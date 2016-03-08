AC Milan could use 4-3-1-2 with Giampaolo, Andre Silva...

02 June at 21:15
Giampaolo is in pole position to take over the managerial job at AC Milan, as Gattuso handed in his resignation earlier this week. According to various reports, the Samp man is Maldini's choice, and thus an agreement is close.
 
Should he join the Rossoneri, then he could use the 4-3-1-2 formation, as he has done at Sampdoria. Therefore, Andre Silva's future could still be at AC Milan, having previously been linked with yet another move this summer.
 

