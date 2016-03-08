AC Milan crisis: Gattuso confrontation with Leonardo and Maldini
26 October at 14:15AC Milan lost against Betis Sevilla last night and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso met Leonardo and Paolo Maldini immediately after the final whistle at the San Siro.
The Italian paper claims Gattuso, Leonardo and Maldini ‘spoke for several minutes’ with the Italian manager who tried to explain the struggles of his footballers, struggles that were evident not only during the game lost against Betis.
Leonardo, Maldini, and Gattuso analyzed the situation and according to our sources, the Italian tactician was given a sort of ultimatum by the Rossoneri chiefs.
Speaking to media at the end of the game yesterday night Gattuso didn’t find any excuse: "A very bad performance, it was embarrassing, and we have to take the blame. The derby was a tremendous blow. I see a team and this must make me think."
"We lost the way, today was a match of suffering and I saw that we are losing our defensive cover. We do not find our play, there was no fluidity and composure.
Go to comments