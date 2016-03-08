AC Milan crisis: Gattuso confrontation with Leonardo and Maldini

leonardo, maldini, milan, conferenza, scaroni, 2018
26 October at 14:15
AC Milan lost against Betis Sevilla last night and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso met Leonardo and Paolo Maldini immediately after the final whistle at the San Siro.

The Italian paper claims Gattuso, Leonardo and Maldini ‘spoke for several minutes’ with the Italian manager who tried to explain the struggles of his footballers, struggles that were evident not only during the game lost against Betis.

Leonardo, Maldini, and Gattuso analyzed the situation and according to our sources, the Italian tactician was given a sort of ultimatum by the Rossoneri chiefs.
Speaking to media at the end of the game yesterday night Gattuso didn’t find any excuse: "A very bad performance, it was embarrassing, and we have to take the blame. The derby was a tremendous blow. I see a team and this must make me think."

"We lost the way, today was a match of suffering and I saw that we are losing our defensive cover. We do not find our play, there was no fluidity and composure.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.