AC Milan, Curva Sud display banner in protest - Photo

La Curva Sud Milano espone prima del riscaldamento della squadra lo stesso striscione mostrato a Genova:

"Tempo scaduto...dimostrare!!!" #MilanLecce pic.twitter.com/RmZz3tiZ5o — Thomas Rolfi (@TRolfi) October 20, 2019 More specifically, the message seemed directed towards the management. On the banner, which also was displayed before the Genoa clash, Curva Sud wrote: "Time us up... prove". Obviously, a very clear message given how the season has started.

After a poor start to the season, the Rossoneri faithful aren't too happy with their team. Ahead of tonight's clash against Lecce, which will kick off in 20 minutes, the Curva Sud displayed a banner in protest against AC Milan.