AC Milan, Curva Sud display banner in protest - Photo

20 October at 20:40
After a poor start to the season, the Rossoneri faithful aren't too happy with their team. Ahead of tonight's clash against Lecce, which will kick off in 20 minutes, the Curva Sud displayed a banner in protest against AC Milan.
 
More specifically, the message seemed directed towards the management. On the banner, which also was displayed before the Genoa clash, Curva Sud wrote: "Time us up... prove". Obviously, a very clear message given how the season has started.

