AC Milan, Cutrone returns to Italy: Wolves one step away

27 July at 10:30
Patrick Cutrone is ready to say goodbye to Milan. During yesterday's training session with the team in Boston, the youngster left the session earlier than everyone else, leaving for the airport.
 
The 21-year-old will return to Milan, which hints at a summer move since he hasn't struggled with any injuries so far this pre-season. Among the teams interested, Wolves are reportedly very keen on bringing in Cutrone, ready to beat the competition
 
The English side, with a little help from super-agent Jorge Mendes, have been pushing for the striker for a few days now and an agreement has reportedly been reached with Milan. The transfer fee of the deal will land at around €20m.
 
Now, as soon as he is back in Italy, Cutrone will concretely discuss the project that Wolves gave for him, while also negotiation with the English side to find an agreement on the personal terms. That said, only details remain, and the future is destined to be far from Milan.

