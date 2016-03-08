AC Milan: Cutrone reveals what Higuain ‘always tells him’ during trainings

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone spoke to Milan TV after the Rossoneri 3-2 win against Sampdoria on Sunday night: “Everybody has helped me today, we proved to be a united team today”, the Italian striker said.



“Criticism is part of football but on Tuesday we have a big chance to step in among the top four clubs in the table, it’s an opportunity we can’t miss.”



“Higuain? I feel at ease with him. He is an amazing striker and I think we played well together. At the beginning, we struggled a bit because we didn’t understand the system. After the beginning, we started to cope with it and I think we did well.”



“I always speak with Gonzalo. He always gives me precious advice during training, I listen and learn, I try to do my best all the times.”



Cutrone, 20, has five goals and one assist in nine appearances with AC Milan so far this season.

