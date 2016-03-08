AC Milan striker Cutrone has talked to Milan Tv today: “When I arrived at the club, Maldini was the first big player I saw”, Cutrone said.“It was so thrilling and exciting that I had to ask him an autograph. He was asking me some questions and I couldn’t reply because I was too excited.”“I need to thank the coaches that I had had in the youth sector. I taught something new with each one of them. Walter De Vecchi deserves a special thank you, he believed so much in me. Now it’s time to continue, I don’t want to give up after the last season.”