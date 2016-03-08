AC Milan: De Paul transfer depends on Paqueta

10 September at 12:45
AC Milan's chase of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul depends on the future of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

De Paul has been heavily linked with a move away from the Friuli, with Fiorentina, Napoli, Inter and Milan all linked with a deal. He ended up staying at the club and assisted the goal which saw Milan lose to Udinese in the first gameweek of the season.

Corriere dello Sport state that the rossoneri continue to keep constant contact with the Argentine's entourage. They feel that if Lucas Paqueta- the winter of 2019 arrival, doesn't fit into Marco Giampaolo's system, De Paul would be considered a priority in January.

