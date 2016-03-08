AC Milan, De Rossi and the words of Giampaolo: 'He wants to work with me'

26 June at 10:30
As revealed by Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have presented an offer to Daniele De Rossi, who could arrive on a free transfer this summer.

It's been reported that the Rossoneri's manager Giampaolo, along with sporting director Massarra, is keen on bringing in the experienced midfielder to guide the young player.

Therefore, the Rossoneri have presented a one-year contract to the player, who then would move on to being a technical collaborator for the San Siro side. 

Back in May, when he was still coaching Sampdoria, Giampaolo revealed some interesting details about De Rossi, stating that the midfielder wants to work with him.

"I can tell you one thing, recently De Rossi told me 'I'd like to come and work with you'. I said that I will think about it, and that if there is room, I will keep it in mind," Giampaolo told Sky Italia.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.