AC Milan, De Rossi and the words of Giampaolo: 'He wants to work with me'
26 June at 10:30
As revealed by Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have presented an offer to Daniele De Rossi, who could arrive on a free transfer this summer.
It's been reported that the Rossoneri's manager Giampaolo, along with sporting director Massarra, is keen on bringing in the experienced midfielder to guide the young player.
Therefore, the Rossoneri have presented a one-year contract to the player, who then would move on to being a technical collaborator for the San Siro side.
Back in May, when he was still coaching Sampdoria, Giampaolo revealed some interesting details about De Rossi, stating that the midfielder wants to work with him.
"I can tell you one thing, recently De Rossi told me 'I'd like to come and work with you'. I said that I will think about it, and that if there is room, I will keep it in mind," Giampaolo told Sky Italia.
