AC Milan deal for Alexandre Pato still possible
15 January at 10:40Alexandre Pato's return to AC Milan was seemingly postponed indefinitely when it was revealed a couple of months ago that the Rossoneri had given up interest - around the same time that reports started popping up to suggest a Milanese return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ultimately, Pato faded away and Ibrahimovic eventually signed a new deal with LA Galaxy.
However, La Repubblica are reporting that there is still a chance for a Pato return to Italy; with the player able to free himself from his contract and move to AC Milan for no transfer fee. However, with just two weeks of the window left, it seems unlikely that he will make a move - at least in this window.
