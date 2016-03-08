AC Milan dealt blow as Man Utd star signs contract extension
29 June at 15:45AC Milan-linked Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini has officially signed a new contract with Manchester United.
The 30-year-old joined Manchester United from Everton as a deadline-day signing by the then boss David Moyes. Fellaini started for Belgium yesterday during the country's third and final group stage game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Manchester United have confirmed that Fellaini has extended his Red Devils contract and has now agreed a deal that will run out in the summer of 2020 and he also has the option of extending his contract for a year more.
Fellaini had drawn strong links with AC Milan over the last few weeks and during the time when he was stalling on penning an extension with the Old Trafford based side.
Fellaini told the official Manchester United website: “I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus-Pandey17)
