AC Milan dealt blow as Pochettino wants to stay at Tottenham

The San Siro side have been linked with many names so far, such as Conte, Gasperini, Pochettino and Sarri, all of which would be good options for the club. According to recent reports, AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis prefers Tottenham's Pochettino, though it would be tough to seal the deal.

In fact, as reported by The Sun , the Argentinian has expressed his willingness to stay at the club next season, in exchange for an important transfer market campaign this summer. With that said, Milan seems like an unlikely option for Pochettino.

Furthermore, Milan are leaning towards Conte as their first choice, as the Italian would be easier to land, being a free agent.

AC Milan are looking for a new manager ahead of next season as Gattuso has failed to live up to the expectations, with the Rossoneri losing grip of fourth place.