AC Milan dealt blow as Sassuolo director rules out January departure for Rossoneri targets

Head to Inter and eyes on Milan. Waiting for the return of league football expected tonight at the San Siro against Inter, Giovanni Carnevali, the CEO of Sassuolo, took advantage of the opportunity to see the match between Milan and Fiorentina youth teams live. The general manager of the club observed several young Milan players like Torrasi, Capanni, Sala or Bellanova.



The director of the Neroverdi also spoke to Calciomercato.com about the January transfer market and some of his players: "If there is a chance for AC Milan to sign Sensi or Duncan in January? None of them will go away in this transfer market. Interest in Brugman from Pescara? There is nothing concrete."