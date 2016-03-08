AC Milan defender Calabria: 'The team matters more than the individual'
02 March at 22:40AC Milan full-back Davide Calabria has said that the priorities of the team are more important than that of the individual player.
Following Milan's 1-0 win over Sassuolo that took them upto 3rd in the Serie A table. After the game, Calabria was talking to Sky Sports about the position the side finds itself in and he said:
"I'm very happy with what we are doing, the team comes first before the individual, we have to continue like this, the victory is fundamental, we had to get the three points home tonight.
"It is very important before the next game, fundamental before the derby. The role of fullback? I like to go up, always stay behind is not part of my game.
"Once he gets free Suso does help a lot and he has done a lot of assists this year. It also works with Franck, we know each other and we assemble each other.
"I'm very happy to play with them. The derby? It is fundamental thing is to to succeed in winning the next game, we have to think about Chievo, it will not be easy, we must try to win."
