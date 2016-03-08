AC Milan defender linked with shock free Inter move

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are determined to sign AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata as a free agent next summer. The contract of the Colombia International expires at the end of the season and for now the player hasn’t reached an agreement with the Rossoneri who are offering a salary below his current € 1.8 million-a-year.



Inter are on very good terms with Zapata’s agent Ivan Ramiro Cordoba, a former Inter star, and the Nerazzurri are open to offering the defender a two-year deal with an option for the third season.



AC Milan, on the other hand, are only offering a one-year deal, not enough for the 32-year-old defender who will decide his future in the coming hours.

