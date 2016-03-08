AC Milan defender one step away from joining Napoli: the details
28 January at 13:20
Ricardo Rodriguez's future has seemingly been decided. The Swiss left-back, who seemed one step away from Fenerbahce, is still owned by the AC Milan and with just a few days left of the transfer window, a transfer hasn't been completed.
Yes, because the Turkish side, who had found an agreement with Milan, never formalized the offer. PSV Eindhoven remain interested, but are also evaluating other profiles. Now, Napoli are ready to enter the stalemate as Gennaro Gattuso is a great admirer of his former player.
New contacts have taken place between the clubs, as stated by our reporter Daniele Longo. In fact, an agreement is just one step away as Napoli have been decisive in the talks. The basis seems to be a loan with an option to buy.
In search of a left-back, De Laurentiis, Gattuso and Giuntoli insist on Ricardo Rodriguez. Milan were waiting for the right offer, and now it has seemingly arrived.
