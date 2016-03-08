AC Milan defender's move to Napoli has collapsed: the situation





Milan, therefore, have said no to Napoli, but Rodriguez remains on the market. There are still other possibilities and, unless there are sensational twists, in the next 48 hours he will leave the Rossoneri. However, as learned by calciomercato.com , the two clubs didn't find an agreement on the transfer formula: Napoli wanted the full-back on loan with an option to buy, which didn't convince Milan, ready to sell the player on loan but only with an obligation to buy.

The future of Ricardo Rodriguez is still yet to be decided. He was courted by Fenerbahce, but Napoli are the side that have taken the most concrete steps to give Gattuso an alternative to Mario Rui. The negotiations, however, have stalled.AC Milan and Napoli had a total agreement on the valuation of the Swiss international - €6m - divided between a loan (€2m) and a redemption at €4m. Rodriguez himself had an agreement with Napoli, happy to return to work with Gattuso, a technician who respects him and valued him at the Rossoneri.