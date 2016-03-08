AC Milan defender Luca Antonelli is set to leave the club this summer, with Frosinone interested in the left-back.The 31-year-old rejoined Milan in the winter of 2015 for a fee of 4.5 million euros. Despite doing well early on, the left-back failed to make himself a regular in the first team and he could appear only six times in the Serie A last season.Gazzetta dello Sport say that Antonelli is set to leave Milan this season and his second run at the rossoneri is set to end this summer.Frosinone have expressed their interest in the player.