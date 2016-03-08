AC Milan defender Andrea Conti has expressed delight at the club signing Gonzalo Higuain and has welcomed the striker with a chant on social media.Higuain is already undergoing his rossoneri medical this afternoon after he arrived earlier this morning. Leonardo Bonucci is also undergoing his Juventus medical and a swap deal is almost done.Conti recently posted a message on his Instagram story and welcomed Higuain with a chant. It read: "We came here to see Higuain score."