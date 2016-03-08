AC Milan, done deal for versatile Belgian: all the details
30 January at 20:25After deriving themselves of Suso, Piatek and Rodriguez, Milan have made a signing in the shape of Alexis Saelemaekers, 20-year-old Belgian midfielder of Anderlecht. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have closed a deal for the midfielder.
The player will mainly arrive to replace Suso, but he could also be useful for Stefano Pioli in the defence. Certainly, Saelemakers is a versatile player, as he can cover the entire right-hand side. Now, only details are missing for his transfer.
The formula is a €1m paid loan with an obligation to buy at €7m, which will only be triggered under certain conditions. Tomorrow, the player is expected in Milan to undergo the medical tests before signing the contract with his new side.
This season, the Belgian has registered 16 appearances and 2 league goals. He also has seven appearances with Belgium's Under 21 side to show for.
