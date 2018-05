Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke to AC Milan’s official website earlier today, vowing to move on from his two costly errors during Wednesday night’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. Here is what he had to say “Surely, we are all very disappointed. We really wanted to win this game. We are sorry for not succeeding, but we must look forward as we have two important matches to play – we must do well in both of them.“This is the life of a goalkeeper. Mistakes can happen, but I want to move on. Disappointment is normal, but we must move forward because we have two very important games to go. We must play in Bergamo with a great desire to do well and respond. I think we are all pumped to do well. I saw the boys in the dressing room this morning and you could feel the positive energy.”Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)