AC Milan, Donnarumma receives satirical award: 'I'm going to Monza'

A satirical prize for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. After the mistake during Sampdoria-Milan on Saturday which led to a Rossoneri defeat at the Marassi, the Italian goalkeeper received his first satirical award, the Tapiro d'Oro.



"It happens, what should I do. They consoled me and told me not to think about it because it is useless. We had to go ahead, having hoped to win the game. Tomorrow we have an important match and we have to win it. We can aspire for the fourth place in the league," he told Canale 5.



"Next year at Monza now that Berlusconi has bought the club? Yes, he has already called me," Donnarumma added as a joke.