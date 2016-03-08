AC Milan, Donnarumma's impressive penalty record

AC Milan have certainly had a disappointing start to the season, claiming just ten points after eight rounds. Ahead of the clash against Lecce, Stefano Pioli replaced Marco Giampaolo, but despite a good performance, they only managed a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

However, there have been some bright spots for the Rossoneri in terms of individual performances, from Gigio Donnarumma to Rafael Leao. On Sunday evening, the former once again proved his quality, saving a penalty in the second half. Unfortunately, the rebound was converted.

As reported by Opta after the game ( via MilanNews.it) , the goalkeeper has saved three of the last four penalties that he has faced in Serie A. An impressive record, to say the least, though it hasn't been enough for the Rossoneri.

Before saving Babacar's penalty, the youngster had also denied Chiesa and Ciano, while failing to keep out Pulgar's penalty in the Milan-Fiorentina clash.