AC Milan, Donnarumma thanks Gattuso: 'It was a privilege for me'

30 May at 13:45
Gennaro Gattuso is no longer AC Milan's coach and in recent days many Rossoneri players have taken their time to thank the former manager on social media for his contribution at the San Siro during his year and a half in the position. The most recent player to express his gratitude was Gianluigi Donnarumma who wrote a short message on his Instagram account: "Thank you Mister, a real and direct man. It was a privilege. I hug you like you have hugged me many times. Good luck".
 

