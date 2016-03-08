AC Milan, Donnarumma: 'The 3-0 win was special, the last derby still hurts'
19 September at 20:30Ahead of Saturday's derby, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma was interview by the club's official TV channel, MilanTV (via calciomercato.com), to talk about the big clash and his previous memories from facing Inter. In fact, the goalkeeper has already featured in seven Derby Della Madonnina's in the league.
Donnarumma's first derby was quite a memorable one. The Rossoneri managed to win by three goals to nil after Alex, Bacca and Niang got on the scoresheet. Furthermore, Icardi missed a penalty for the Nerazzurri, which must have been special for the then 16-year-old goalkeeper.
"The 3-0 win in the derby? Manager Sinisa (Mihajlovic) was very important. I wish him all the good in the world, I know he is a lion and he will make it. In that derby, we were all motivated.
"At the end of the game, I put the shirt on my head and the tears fell, I was really very excited, winning the first derby by 3-0 was very special," he began.
He also spoke about the most recent derby, which Milan lost by 3-2. He described it as a negative turning point of their season, as the Rossoneri then went on a poor spell which heavily affected their position in the league table.
"It still hurts a little. Our season changed from there. Self-esteem was decreased a little from there and the results after were negative. We hope to achieve a great result this time out," he continues.
Milan managed to get the win last time out, beating Hellas Verona by 1-0. At the end of the game, they had to defend a free-kick from just outside the box, and Donnarumma celebrated heavily when he saw the ball going wide.
"I had a crazy adrenaline kick. It was important for us to win because winning increases self-esteem. I wanted to offload the adrenaline after that free-kick and cheer with my team," he concluded.
