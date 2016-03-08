AC Milan, Donnarumma wants vice-captain role for contract renewal
03 October at 12:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, contract talks are ongoing between AC Milan and club goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the Rossoneri look to extend their starlet's deal for the long-term.
However, Tuttosport suggest that in return for signing a new deal, Donnarumma would like the guarantee of the role of vice-captain, behind Alessio Romagnoli.
