AC Milan draw up plans to sign Liverpool midfielder
17 November at 10:25Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly made initial contact to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.
The Brazilian joined the Anfield based side from Monaco this past summer for a fee of 50 million pounds. Since his arrival though, the midfielder has made a slow start to the season. He has made only seven starts this season in all competitions for the club.
Corriere dello Sport state that while AC Milan are interested in signing Fabinho and have initiated contact with his entourage as well.
Leonardo really likes the player and the idea is to sign him on a loan deal in January. The rossoneri feel that its a very realistic idea, despite the fact that he was signed this past summer only.
Milan feel that they could well go with the same transfet policy that they have followed with Tiemoue Bakayoko, who joined on loan from Chelsea this past summer.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
