AC Milan dreaming about €30m-rated Benfica jewel: the details

07 July at 17:15
AC Milan are mainly focused on reinforcing the midfield department in the first phase of the transfer market. The purchases of Krunic and Bennacer are not enough for the Rossoneri, while Veretout is the hottest profile but there are also other players targeted by Maldini, Boban and Massara.

According to Tuttosport, the newest name that has emerged in the last few days is that of the young Portuguese jewel Gedson Fernandes. The Benfica-owned talent has a valuation of about 30 million euros plus bonuses. An important figure which, however, Milan could decide to invest.

In the coming weeks, talks will proceed between the Rossoneri and Benfica on the margins of the operation, with Fernandes' qualities appreciated greatly by the entire managemental trio of Milan.

The 20-year-old midfielder collected 46 appearances for Benfica last season, scoring 3 goals and assisting another 6 in the process. He is a youth product of the club and reportedly has a release clause of over 100 million euros included in his contract.

