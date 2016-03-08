AC Milan duo has Bundesliga admirers: the details
13 August at 14:15AC Milan's transfer market continues, as the Rossoneri continue negotiating with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa but are also reportedly still interested in acquiring a midfielder to strengthen Marco Giampaolo's squad. However, the Rossoneri are also working on some outgoing transfers and Hakan Calhanoglu along with Ricardo Rodriguez could be the two players on their way out of the club.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swiss left-back is not satisfied with the possibility of serving as backup for new arrival Theo Hernandez and is thus considering some of the proposals that he has received.
In particular, according to the Milanese paper, there are offers from Germany, with Schalke reportedly being the club most interested in the former Wolfsburg man.
The Turkish international, meanwhile, also does not have a certain starting spot in Giampaolo's Milan, as the midfield department of the club is somewhat overcrowded at the moment. He too has several admirers in Germany, having worn the shirts of Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg and Karlsruhe in the past.
