In September this year, France Football announced the creation of two new trophies. Firstly, The Women's Ballon d'Or, rewarding the best female football player.Secondly, the Kopa Trophy, which will be given to the best under-21 player chosen by 33 living winners of the Ballon d'Or, including Michel Platini, Cristiano Ronaldo or Marco Van Basten.And today, on the day of the unveiling of the Ballon d'Or nominations, France Football has also announced the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, among which there are two Milan players.Patrick Cutrone and Gianluigi Donnarumma have been nominated for the world and thus join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Christian Pulisic or Roma's Justin Kluivert on the list.At the age of 19 and 20, respectively, both Donnarumma and Cutrone are vital players for the Rossoneri. The goalkeeper has so far started all Serie A matches for Gattuso's team, while the young striker has scored 3 goals in 6 matches in all competitions for Milan.