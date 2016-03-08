AC Milan duo to return for clash against Inter
19 October at 10:45Mattia Caldara has been having some injury problems at the start of the season and the same applies to Andrea Conti who, however, is struggling with injuries for more than a year now, but both players can now see the light at the end of the tunnel ahead of the highly anticipated Milan derby on Sunday.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mattia Caldara will return to the team for the match against Inter and should be available on the bench for Gennaro Gattuso's team.
Meanwhile, Conti, who has been battling a lengthy knee injury, will get called up by the Rossoneri for the first time against Inter. This is an important sign that the fullback's recovery is going well and soon coach Gattuso will be able to count on him on the field.
Both players experienced their best football years at Atalanta and will look to build on their experience in Bergamo even at Milan, who are aiming high this season and would like to return to the Champions League.
Go to comments