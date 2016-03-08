AC Milan duo will miss important Napoli clash due to suspension

12 November at 14:00
As was confirmed by the Sporting Judge earlier today, Ismael Bennacer and Hakan Calhanoglu will miss AC Milan's game against Napoli after the international break. Both were booked against Juventus, receiving their fifth respective warning.
 
As we all know, five warnings result in a one-game ban. Biglia will most likely replace Bennacer, while Calhanoglu's spot is still up for grabs. The likes of Bonaventura, Leao and Rerbic are all at Pioli's disposal for the left-wing role.
 

