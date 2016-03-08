

The fund, however, has no intention of entering the world of football and would have already given its approval to the sale of Milan. Even though Yonghong Li has made several steps in order to keep the club, or at least a minority of it, the possibility of Elliott taking over remains concrete.

In fact, some names have already been discussed in Elliott's potential management, ahead of selling the club. According to reports, the club legends Albertini and Maldini could return, as well as former director Umberto Gandini.

The hedge fund, Elliott, has in total loaned Yonghong Li €415m including the interest added up over the months. Should the Chinese owner fail to repay the €32m raised by Elliott for the capital increase, the American hedge fund will take over the club on July 6.