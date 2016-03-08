AC Milan: Elliott make final decision on Gattuso

07 February at 10:10
When Elliott and the singer family took over at AC Milan from Younghong Li last summer, the position of Gennaro Gattuso was under scrutiny. It always happens when a new group buys the club and it happened. The results of AC Milan, didn't help his position and according to  La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gattuso really risked his job in the past months of the season.

However, thanks to the recent good results and performances, the position of Gattuso is now much more solid. AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni is a solid ally of the former Rossoneri star and although a Champions League placement will be decisive for his future, Elliott has decided to end the season with the Italian tactician in charge of the team.

