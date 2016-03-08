AC Milan, Elliott reflecting on Gazidis: Maldini's response crucial
31 May at 17:30
The leaders of the Elliott, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, are not satisfied with the work of Ivan Gazidis in the last couple of months, putting his future at risk.
As Gattuso and Leonardo have left, only Gazidis and Maldini are still standing. However, this could be about to change as the latter's future is yet to be decided, while his response will affect the position of Gazidis.
Should the former Milan captain decide to accept Gazidis's proposal to become the sole manager of AC Milan's technical area, then the position of the South American CEO would also be strengthened.
If, on the other hand, Maldini rejects, it is possible that Elliott will revolutionize the club once again, completely eliminating the current Rossoneri leadership positions. In the meantime, Giampaolo and Inzaghi are being named as the two most likely options for the bench, as the Rossoneri will have to find a new head coach.
