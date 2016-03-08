AC Milan, Elliott's plan for the January market

AC Milan will try to turn around the negative situation ahead of the second half of the season, with a little help of the transfer window in January. According to Tuttosport, Elliott will provide the directors with an 'important budget'.Per the report, the budget will allow Boban, Maldini and Massaro to bring in enough reinforcements for the Rossoneri. Most likely, they will be looking for experience as the current squad is too young, which has been evident at the start of the season.