AC Milan enjoying great defensive depth with Reina, Conti and Caldara
05 March at 10:30Donnarumma is performing at a high level, Romagnoli and Musacchio have formed a solid centre-back pairing, Ricardo Rodriguez is a guarantee and Davide Calabria a certainty. But the reserves? As stressed by Tuttosport this morning, behind the starting defenders and goalkeeper, there is a block of players that allows coach Gennaro Gattuso to breathe calmly.
Donnarumma's backup, for example, is a certain Pepe Reina. The Spaniard has always answered "present" whenever summoned this season. In short, a deputy of great thickness and experience that few teams can afford.
The same goes for Andrea Conti, a luxury that very few clubs can boast of having. Without the physical problems of the last year and a half, the former Atalanta man would be a regular for Milan and the national team, while now he is fighting for a starting shirt with Calabria. He will emerge once again, there are no doubts. And he has already demonstrated it this season with three assists in 2019.
Behind Romagnoli and Musacchio, meanwhile, there is plenty of options. Cristian Zapata was playing very well before getting injured (but he is close to coming back), while Caldara will be an extra reinforcement in the final part of the season.
In addition, there is also Abate, a defensive wildcard capable of showing off his capabilities as a centre-back. On the left, instead, Laxalt has always given his honest contribution and on Saturday he will start against Chievo instead of the suspended Rodriguez.
