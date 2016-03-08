AC Milan, enough waiting around: Ibrahimovic must be given a deadline

If all the reports are true, then the Rossoneri have presented a very competitive offer to the Swedish international. Despite this, the latter remains hesitant, which has forced Milan to start moving on other fronts as well.

The worst mistake a club's leadership can make is to come unprepared, and if they don't move concretely for alternatives, this could certainly be the case for Milan. Therefore, they will need to put their foot down in the negotiations, putting some pressure on Ibrahimovic.

In any case, they will have to make a decision very soon, as they wouldn't want to wait until the very end of the January window before making their signings.

Initially, a response was expected at the start of December. However, we are now almost three weeks into the month, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's response to AC Milan has yet to arrive. With the January transfer market approaching fast, it might be time to give the Swede a deadline.