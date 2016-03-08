AC Milan enter between Juve and Inter in race for Brescia phenomenon
11 April at 15:00Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest talents in world football at the moment, with the Brescia starlet showing a lot of promise in his first season in Serie A for Brescia. Many big clubs across the continent have noticed his development and will be looking to secure a potential deal in the summer.
Juventus and Inter Milan seemed destined to be the two main competitors for the signature of the 19-year-old midfielder but now, as reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan have also entered the race for the 'new Pirlo'.
Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis and likely new manager Ralf Rangnick seem to be in agreement regarding the player and consider Tonali the ideal profile of the 'new' course which will be even more focused on young players.
As a Milan fan, Tonali would be very much open to joining the club and he would, unlike maybe other teams, have an almost guaranteed starting place in the year that will lead to the European Championship.
The Rossoneri will have a fairly decent budget to reinforce the team and the ownership's idea is to invest it for profiles like Tonali. The idea is to offer money (25-30 million to convince Cellino) and a couple of players as technical counterparts, with the two possibilities being Alessandro Plizzari and Matteo Gabbia.
However, it will be very difficult for Milan, seeing as there are not only Italian teams interested in Tonali. European big names such as PSG or Manchester City are also keeping an eye on his development and will prove to be stiff competition for the Rossoneri.
