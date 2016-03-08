AC Milan, even Leonardo is at risk after last summer's transfer market

Not only Gattuso, but also Leonardo risks his place at AC Milan for next season, as reported by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera.
 
In fact, at the end of the season, the Rossoneri's technical director will have to answer for last summer's transfer market, especially with regards to Higuain, Castillejo and Laxalt. The former has already moved, while the latter two have failed to meet expectations thus far.
 

