AC Milan eye sensational swap deal for Radamel Falcao
25 June at 17:35Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to do swap deal with French side AS Monaco involving Radamel Falcao and Andre Silva.
The Portuguese forward Silva joined Milan from Porto in the summer of 2017 for a big fee. Despite that, he failed to impress for the rossoneri and could find the back of the net only twice in the Serie A having appeared 27 times.
La Repubblica report that Milan could be interested in doing a swap deal involving Monaco star Falcao and Andre Silva.
Reports have linked the San Siro based side with Falcao, but the rossoneri seem happy to keep hold of Andre Silva this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments