AC Milan eyeing move for Juventus flop: the latest
17 January at 19:00Emre Can like Bonucci and Higuain? It is possible and, as reported by Sportmediaset, it can even be considered probable. The German player had not been given a chance even in the Coppa Italia matchup against Udinese this week. Another blow for the midfielder after also being excluded from the Champions League list in September.
The annoyance from the bay the Bianconeri have been treating him has also resulted in negative performances from the former Liverpool man who arrived at the Allianz Stadium one and a half years ago on a free transfer. And the last straw could be exactly his absence against Udinese.
For this reason, AC Milan have renewed the interest which they had in the player already in the summer and the player is happy about the interest, as Milan directors Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini reportedly hold Can in high esteem.
The negotiations could take shape and concreteness in the coming days. The German international wants to play, as he is fighting for a spot in the national team for the upcoming European championship. For this reason, Milan could be a welcome option for him.
