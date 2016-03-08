AC Milan face competition from Real Madrid for Ligue 1 star

From France, there have been rumours of an agreement between AC Milan and Marseille over French winger Florian Thauvin; who the Rossoneri are interested in signing. However, nothing concrete has emerged from these rumours and it is looking increasingly likely that Milan do not yet have a deal agreed to sign Thauvin in the summer.

The versatile winger can add a lot of emphasis to Milan's attack and is being identified as one of the perfect foils to play alongside the likes of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta; as well as Suso and Castillejo. 

However, signing Thauvin will not be an easy task for the Milanese side; with the club facing competition from a big European club for the Frenchman's signature. Real Madrid, according to what has been reported in the Spanish press, are interested in Thauvin; with the club supposedly making first contact with Thauvin's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes.

