AC Milan face competition from Real Madrid for Ligue 1 star
04 May at 14:15From France, there have been rumours of an agreement between AC Milan and Marseille over French winger Florian Thauvin; who the Rossoneri are interested in signing. However, nothing concrete has emerged from these rumours and it is looking increasingly likely that Milan do not yet have a deal agreed to sign Thauvin in the summer.
The versatile winger can add a lot of emphasis to Milan's attack and is being identified as one of the perfect foils to play alongside the likes of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta; as well as Suso and Castillejo.
However, signing Thauvin will not be an easy task for the Milanese side; with the club facing competition from a big European club for the Frenchman's signature. Real Madrid, according to what has been reported in the Spanish press, are interested in Thauvin; with the club supposedly making first contact with Thauvin's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes.
