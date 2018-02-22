AC Milan face ‘heavy sanctions’ from UEFA without FFP settlement agreement
16 May at 16:00According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan executives are increasingly anxious about which sanctions they will be handed by UEFA, having failed to comply with their Financial Fair Play regulations. They are well aware of the fact that their failure to reach a settlement agreement will do them no favours either.
Indeed, there are several different ways in which the Rossoneri could be punished by European football’s governing body in the coming weeks:
- Fine.
- Transfer market spending limits.
- Requirement to break-even within two years.
- Reduced UEFA squad lists.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
