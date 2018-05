Fine.

Transfer market spending limits.

Requirement to break-even within two years.

Reduced UEFA squad lists.

According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan executives are increasingly anxious about which sanctions they will be handed by UEFA, having failed to comply with their Financial Fair Play regulations. They are well aware of the fact that their failure to reach a settlement agreement will do them no favours either.Indeed, there are several different ways in which the Rossoneri could be punished by European football’s governing body in the coming weeks There is a chance that UEFA may decide to pursue the matter further, because they are not convinced Yonghong Li had the means to buy the club in the first place. Therefore, they would be well within their rights to pursue disciplinary procedures further, which may result in even heavier sanctions being imposed.(Corriere dello Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)