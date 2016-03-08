AC Milan face main obstacle in Donnarumma renewal talks
13 December at 09:30Gigio Donnarumma is a certainty, an absolute phenomenon of AC Milan and - in general - of Italian football. In the summer, there will be the first real competition for a starting spot with Italy, as the Euros will take place. The rest of his future, on the other hand, remains a puzzle.
His contract with the Rossoneri will expire in the summer of 2021, which of course brings inevitable danger on the transfer market. It's impossible to forget the summer of 2017, when the Mirabelli-Fassone management just about managed to gather the yes for a renewal at €6m per year.
The main obstacle, once again, will be the salary of the goalkeeper. The topic hasn't been dealt with concretely with Mino Riola yet, but in the coming weeks talks could start. However, as Calciomercato.com highlights, the Rossoneri have a plan which might not be too popular.
Boban and Maldini, thanks to the goalkeeper's love for the Rossoneri colours, want to re-discuss the economic conditions, with the aim of approaching the Rossoneri's new financial guidelines. In other words, the goal is to reduce overall salaries.
Then again, it seems almost impossible that Donnarumma and Raiola would agree to a decrease. It remains to be seen where the saga will end, although Milan are on thin ice.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments