AC Milan face tough competition for Chelsea star
26 October at 21:05Chelsea are experiencing a fine start to their Premier League campaign, but Cesc Fabregas has not been an important part of the team and is having problems convincing Maurizio Sarri that he is worthy of a spot in the team. Meanwhile, many clubs are expressing their interest in the player, whose contract expires in June next year.
According to The Sun, Galatasaray are pondering a move for the former Barcelona and Arsenal man. AC Milan have also had the Spaniard on their radar for some now, while MLS sides are also keeping an eye on his situation with interest.
Fabregas has so far played only 355 competitive minutes for Chelsea this season, with all of them coming in cup competitions for the Blues. In the Premier League, coach Sarri prefers the likes of N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley or summer arrivals Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.
As mentioned, Fabregas' contract with the English club expires in June 2019, which means he can negotiate with other clubs already from January.
