AC Milan face UEFA decision in coming days – the details
25 June at 21:15AC Milan will be anticipating news from UEFA as they face a final countdown for their punishment for breaching financial fair play regulations. CalcioMercato.com has learned that a decision will likely not come this evening; but tomorrow, or even as late as Wednesday.
The delay in result is not linked to the possible change in ownership of Milan but instead it is suggested to be down to UEFA deliberating and making sure they make the correct decision – a lot is at stake, after all.
If Milan are found to be ‘guilty’; they will face exclusion from next season’s Europa League and a fine of up to €30 million. It is also possible that Milan could face a 2-year ban from Europe, one which would prove very damaging to the future of the club – sacrificing an important stream of revenue.
It could be a domino effect, causing Milan to pay the price in both the short-term and the long-term.
