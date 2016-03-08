AC Milan face UEFA punishment, set to appeal: the details and what’s next
27 June at 22:45As news broke today that AC Milan will be handed a 2-year (1 season) suspension from European Competitions, the world reacted as UEFA finally make an example of a team for breaching financial fair play regulations.
This means that AC Milan will likely lose their place in next year’s Europa League; with the place being given to Fiorentina instead.
AC Milan have confirmed their intentions to appeal against the decision, summed up in a piece they tweeted this evening.
#ACMilan farà ricorso al Tribunale Arbitrale dello Sport di Losanna https://t.co/yIL0zRqruN— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 27, 2018
