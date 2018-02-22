AC Milan fans lose their patience with Donnarumma, they want him out in the summer

Reports from IlMilanista believe that fans of AC Milan now want Gigi Donnarumma out after his horror performance against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.



The 19-year-old Donnarumma has become one of the world's best goalkeepers since his rise to prominence at Milan two years ago and that has attracted interest from the world's biggest clubs already. This season, the Italian stopper has appeared in every single Serie A game for the rossoneri, making 36 appearances and appearing four times in the Coppa Italia too.



IlMilanista believe that Milan fans have been left angry by how Donnarumma performed against Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia recently.



The bianconeri grabbed an impressive 4-0 win over Rino Gattuso's men on Wednesday to win the Coppa Italia title and Donnarumma endured a shocking game.



With rumors already having linked Donnarumma with a move away from Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window, rossoneri faithfuls feels that he must move on from the club, especially after his showing at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)