AC Milan fans react to Piatek's brace against Napoli: 'Higuain who?'

Piatek Milan calcia Maksimovic Napoli
30 January at 14:20
AC Milan defeated Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and Krzystof Piatek was the star of the night at the San Siro, scoring a brace on his full debut for the Rossoneri which sent Gennaro Gattuso's men to the semi-finals of the competition where they will face either Inter or Lazio in two legs.

Initially, there was a lot of scepticism about Piatek's arrival at the club, as he was deemed a 'one season wonder' or an insufficient replacement for the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Chelsea on loan this month.

However, now it seems that Piatek has convinced the doubters with his magnificent performance against a high-calibre team like Napoli. He was praised by many Milan fans on social media for his performance yesterday, with most of them seemingly putting Il Pipita's disappointing spell at the club behind themselves.

Click on the gallery to see some of the best reactions to Piatek's brace on social media.

